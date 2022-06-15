The cannon fired from the Arnold House at 11 a.m. on Founder’s Day, June 18, will remember all the people who served in our nation’s Civil War that ended slavery. The shot will also recognize other communities observing Juneteenth, the day the end of slavery was announced for the whole country. Judge George Gale was the founder, following the war veterans came home to continue building the pioneer city of Galesville, which was then home to Galesville University. Captain Alex Arnold was a leading citizen.
Start the day at 8 a.m. on the Galesville Square with a sausage and egg sandwich for $5 offered by the Garden of Eatin’. See the farmer’s and artisan booths at the farmers’ market; hear music by Prairie Smoke at the bandstand from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Come to the Arnold House to view a Civil War encampment with Delphic Oracle and apothecary tents. Fur trappers and woodworkers will be there, too. The cannon will fire at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stay for a stew and biscuit lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10. Beverages and desserts are available.
The Old Main Cultural Center will hold the George and Gertrude Gale Strawberry Social from 1:30-3 p.m., where Ernie Boszhardt and Danielle Benden will give an archeological presentation about the Upper Mississippi Mound Builders. The social will open with the presentation of the “Twesme Family Past and Future Horizons Award” to Aleah Hunter, a G-E-T High School graduating senior. The social will include a children’s dig site and an art show of Lloyd Scarseth and his nephew, Paul Sacia’s work. Stay for strawberry shortcake, iced cream, and something to drink.
The Galesville Fire Department at 20295 West Mill Road will start serving a chicken-que at 11 a.m. until it’s gone. The 1941 fire truck will be on display. Fire department events for the day include:
•11 a.m. until 3 p.m. — chicken-que and polka music with Karl, Ryan and Denny, basket raffles and bake sale.
•12-2 p.m. — The La Crosse Fire Department will bring its trailer to offer fire education demonstrations.
•12-2 p.m. — Bounce house courtesy of first responders
•2-5 p.m. — Bingo with the Gale Ettrick First Responders
•4 to 9 p.m. — Brats, burgers and hotdogs
•5 p.m. — Cornhole tournament 6-10 p.m.
•6-10 p.m. Music by Double Take to end the day.
Galesville’s Founder’s Day is held to appreciate historic people who have given us so much to protect and celebrate.
