The Fountain City Library has acquired some exciting new books. Winona Reads is doing “World of Wonder,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, and it is available at our adult library, The Bookworms Retreat.
In addition, the children's library, The Nook, sends out a heartfelt thanks to Rebecca Brommerich Salazar for her generous donation of multiple bins of brand new hardcover books for upper elementary/middle school readers. This age group is often overlooked. We truly appreciate her remembering the needs of her hometown community.
Our adult library, The Bookworm's Retreat, is open Monday through Thursday, during city office hours. Please use the elevator in the new city addition. James Patterson's books are our summer feature; check them out. Someone will be available to help choose books or to check out children's books from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Look for monthly library updates.
