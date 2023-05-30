The eighth annual Salute to Rhubarb Fest in Fountain City will be held on June 10 in the city park. There will be a large variety of activities beginning at 9 a.m. The rhubarb events begin at 10 a.m. There will be the Taste of Rhubarb event, which will feature ten amazing cooks vying for the top honor. The rhubarb fizz will be available. The rhubarb games include the tossing of the rhubarb and largest leaf contest. Many area growers are preparing their largest leaf and giving it special attention. Chair for these events is Judith; for more information, contact 501-313-1117.
The car show comes back for its third year. It will be held rain or shine. Trophies will be awarded. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a DJ providing music at the show. For more information, contact Christy at 608-687-6464 or Dave at 951-202-3897.
Arts and crafts will begin at 9 a.m. This will also include three area churches that will hold bake sales. Vendors are able to sign up the day of the event, but it is preferred that you register ahead to reserve a space. Chair for this part of the fest is Claire at 608-687-8419.
The Bean Bags Tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. They will be playing on grass. This is the first year for this event. The beer tent will be in easy access. Those interested in participating should contact Nanci at 507-454-1631.
The Volleyball Tournament will be in two locations. The Lily Pad in Fountain City will be the home court, and the court located in the city park will be the second. Be sure to get your team on the schedule. Chair for this first year event is Kelli at 507-450-6600.
There will be a silent auction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items from committee members and local residents will be up for a bid. Some items include a trifold planter, Independence Day basket, rabbit shelf, and a Miller light. Come early, and stay late to bid on your favorite item.
Entertainment in the shelter will be provided by Karen Ristow, Jerry Dahl, and Dave Galewski. They will play an assortment of country western and polka music. This will begin at 12:30 pm. The newly crowned Buffalo County Dairy Princess will be on the grounds during the day.
The Little League Tournament will be held on the ball diamond. There will be refreshments available served by the parents. Hank is the contact at 507-429-3937.
Sow Belly, from Pigeon Falls, will be serving the ever-popular pulled pork or brisket. Two Scoops and a Bar, from Fountain City, will be serving ice cream items.
