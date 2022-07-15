June 11 started with a drizzle and disheartening weather reports for Fountain City’s Rhubarb Fest. The Car Show and Little League Tournament were canceled. However, tents were placed and the arts and crafters were ready for sales. Tasty baked goods were brought by the area churches. Many people showed up to purchase items and enjoy the day. The skies cleared and all had a nice time.
The winners in the largest leaf contest were announced. Kathy Bowman took first, Josie Gilbertson was second, and third was Gus and Ovidia Gilbertson. It was wonderful to see the enthusiasm from the area on the largest leaf. Since the car show was canceled, those certificates were placed in a drawing. Bernice Semling and Bernie Baecker were the lucky winners.
We are grateful for the support from the local business owners. The list of volunteers is growing and they help set up, serve, and clean up and take down the tents.
Music was provided by Karen, Jerry and Dave. It was a nice touch to have a tuba in the group. They took requests and everyone had a musical time. The Laughing Polka was sung many times.
Mark your calendars for next year’s fest on June 10, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.