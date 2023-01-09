Residents of Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, including college students, are specially invited to visit the International Owl Center for free on January 14 and 15. The Owl Center is located in Houston, Minn., just 30 minutes south of Winona, and is the only all-owl education center in the United States.
Five live ambassador owls work at the Center: Ruby, the great horned owl; Uhu, the Eurasian eagle owl; Piper, the American barn owl; J.R., the eastern screech-owl; and Bea, the burrowing owl. Because they don’t live at the center and commute to work, sometimes one or two decide they aren’t going to work (can’t we all relate to that feeling?) You’ll also find touchable wings and tails, 18 species of extremely lifelike, mounted owls, owl art from children around the world, skulls, eggs, cultural items from around the world, and life-size spread-wing owl silhouettes. The gift shop is stocked with a wide variety of local, fair trade, and other owl items. Highly trained staff present programs each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Houston community has gotten on the owl bandwagon too. You’ll find 12 public owl sculptures located around town, and Barista’s Coffee House is completely decorated with owls.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $4 for students ages 4-17, and children three and under and members are free. More information is available at www.internationalowlcenter.org or by contacting the Center at 507-896-OWLS (6957) or karla@internationalowlcenter.org.
