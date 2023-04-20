Are you acting as a caregiver for a loved one? Do you wish you knew how to take better care of yourself? This free workshop may be for you.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country. The program will help you reduce stress, communicate more effectively, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions, and much more.
During the six-week sessions, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants. The Powerful Tools for Caregivers program will provide you with tools and strategies to better handle the unique caregiver challenges you face. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how they cope.
The workshop is sponsored by Active Aging Programs at Catholic Charities with support from the host, Benedictine Living Community in Winona. The group will meet on Mondays, May 8-June 19 (no class on Memorial Day) from 2:30-4 p.m. at Benedictine Living Community-Winona, St. Anne’s, 1455 West Broadway. There is no charge for this workshop, but space is limited; register today. To register or for more information, contact Sue Degallier at 507-450-0287 or sdegallier@ccsomn.org. Register online at www.ccsomn.org.
