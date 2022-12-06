More than ever, busy families need support. The Winona Family YMCA offers a free Child Watch service for ages six weeks to 10 years for all family memberships. This service is also available for a nominal fee for other membership types and for nonmembers.
Families can enjoy up to two hours of child care each day. Available hours are on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., on Fridays from 8-10 a.m., and on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. Reservations are required to ensure appropriate staffing ratios and can be made up to a week in advance.
Child Watch offers a fun, safe, and welcoming environment for children, with content focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
Learn more, and make a reservation at www.winonaymca.org/child-care-while-you-workout.
Financial assistance for YMCA memberships is available through an easy and confidential process. Learn more and apply at www.winonaymca.org/financial-assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.