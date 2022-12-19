Wesley United Methodist Church (114 West Broadway in Winona) will be hosting the 42nd Annual Lions Christmas Dinner. This delicious hot meal will be served at 12 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. No deliveries this year. Please come to the church. The building is fully handicap accessible; enter from the parking lot north of church.
If you live in Winona and need a ride to the church, please call Economy Specialty Services at 507-454-7433 before 11:30 a.m. on Christmas morning. Tell them you are going to the Lions Club dinner. The Lions Club will pay for the taxi ride to the church. After the dinner, a cab will arrive at 1 p.m. to take home people who came by taxi.
If you have questions, contact Lion Jim at 507-313-4209.
