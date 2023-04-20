Do you live with chronic pain? Do you wish you knew how to take better care of yourself? Consider the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop coming soon to Winona. This free, group workshop is designed to help people living with chronic pain better manage their symptoms and improve their daily lives.
Individuals dealing with many types of chronic pain and other health concerns have all found this class helpful. The sessions are highly participative and utilize mutual support to help manage conditions at a higher level and to continue to do the things we want and need to do.
Topics covered in Living Well with Chronic pain include:
• Techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation, and poor sleep
• Exercises for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance
• Appropriate use of medications
• Communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals
• Nutrition
• Pacing activity and rest
• How to evaluate new treatments.
Sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Active Aging Programs, this free, six-week workshop will begin on Tuesday, May 16, and run through June 20. Participants will meet each Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Winona Health Hospital’s BA Miller Auditorium.
For more information, call Sue Degallier, director of Active Aging Programs, at 507-450-0287, or register online at www.ccsomn.org. Space is limited, and registration is required.
