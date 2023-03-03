There will be a free community meal served at the Lewiston Community Center on Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the menu are Tater Tot casserole, coleslaw, dessert, and beverages. Children’s activities are included. The meal is sponsored by the Lewiston Church of the Brethren.
