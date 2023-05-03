There will be a free community meal served at the Lewiston Community Center on Sunday, May 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the menu are meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, peas, dessert, and beverages. Children’s activities are included. The meal will be catered by the Rec Café and is sponsored by the Lewiston Church of the Brethren.
