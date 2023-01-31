There will be a free community meal served at the Utica Schoolhouse/Community Center on Sunday, February 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the menu are pizza, chicken, potato salad, dessert and beverages. Brewskie’s and Golden Harvest are catering the meal. The event is sponsored by the Lewiston Church of the Brethren.
