Welcome to spring! Spring is often seen as a light at the end of a cold, dark tunnel. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that triggers mood changes in some people, often linked with seasonal changes and less exposure to sunlight during fall and winter months. When people reference the “winter blues” this can relate to symptoms of SAD. Spring and summer can cause mood shifts that often help individuals affected by SAD, start to feel better! If you are wondering why friends, family, or maybe you seem to struggle more during the fall and winter months, consider being evaluated for seasonal affective disorder. There are treatments available to help you manage during these seasons. If you know someone who might need help finding a counseling agency or somewhere to get a mental health evaluation, check with your local 2-1-1 to find out more about the resources available in your area. Hopefully spring brings joy and peace of mind along with lots of sunshine!
The Simply Dial 2-1-1 — Get Connected, Get Answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges. The line is available 24/7 with free and confidential help serving Western Wisconsin, Southeast Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa
Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation available. Chat with us or text your zip code to 898211. Visit www.greatrivers211.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.