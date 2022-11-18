The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Friday, November 25 — the day after Thanksgiving.
This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the vehicle permit requirement to enter state parks and recreation areas. The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.
For more information, visit the free entrance days to all Minnesota state parks page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/freeparkdays), or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
