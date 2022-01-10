Free ESL computer classes will be held on Thursdays, January 20 through February 10, from 6-8 p.m., in-person or online, at Minnesota State College Southeast, room 313, 1250 Homer Road, in Winona. The classes are offered by Winona Adult Literacy, with a special focus for English as a second language speakers. Call 507-494-0900 for more information, register on the first day of classes or email Margaret Trott at margaret.trott@winona.k12.mn.us.