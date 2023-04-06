On Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Erica Gies will discuss the relationship between groundwater and surface water. Erica Gies is an award-winning independent journalist who writes about water, climate change, plants, and critters for Scientific American, The New York Times, Nature, National Geographic, and more. Her book, “Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge,” is about what she calls “slow water” innovations that help us adapt to the increasing floods and droughts brought by climate change. To view the resources and to register for this free event, please visit bit.ly/waterevening.
This event is part of We Are Water MN, an exhibit and community engagement initiative which Happy Dancing Turtle is hosting. We are Water MN is led by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; the Minnesota Historical Society; the Board of Water and Soil Resources; the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources; and University of Minnesota Extension.
We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
With headquarters in Pine River, Minn., as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change. Learn more at happydancingturtle.org.
