The Winona Family YMCA is once again participating in the national Welcoming Week initiative from September 9-18, 2022. Through Welcoming Week, organizations and communities bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places.
All are invited to celebrate Welcoming Week at the YMCA. Come for one, two or all three events:
- Free Friday on September 9 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day pass fees are waived for the day. The $25 join fee will also be waived for anyone that becomes a member on September 9. Reservations for Child Watch and group fitness classes are required. Bring a photo ID, sign a waiver, and then enjoy the Y. Guests under 10 years old must be directly supervised by an adult. To view schedules or make a reservation please visit www.winonaymca.org.
- Community bike rodeo, bike parade, and slow ride on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Decorate your bike with the "where we belong" theme and get entered in a drawing for prizes!
- “Around the World” potluck on September 16 from 12-1 p.m. Bring a dish to share from around the world or specific to your culture. Plates, bowls, napkins, silverware, and water will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.