The Winona Family YMCA is once again participating in the national Welcoming Week initiative, in partnership with Project FINE and Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention. Through Welcoming Week, organizations and communities bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections.
All are invited to celebrate Welcoming Week at the YMCA with these free events open to all:
• Free Friday on September 8 and 15 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. A day pass and join fee are waived for both days. Bring a photo ID, sign a waiver (must be signed by parent/legal guardian for minors), and enjoy full facility access. Guests under 10 years old must be directly supervised by an adult.
• Around the World potluck on September 13 at 12 p.m. Bring a dish to share from around the world or specific to your culture. Water, tableware, and good company will be provided.
• Community Slow Ride on September 16 at 9:30 a.m. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own bicycle and helmet. Decorating bicycles is encouraged.
• Movie Night Under the Stars on September 16 at 7 p.m. Games and activities start at 7 p.m. with a special performance by the Winona Little Warriors Drumline at 7:15 p.m. and a movie starting at 7:45 p.m. Bring your own blanket or chair. Chef’s Table will be selling appetizers and desserts from 7-8 p.m. Visit the YMCA’s Facebook page to see what movie is playing.
To learn more about these events, YMCA memberships, and programs for all ages, visit www.winonaymca.org.
