If another year has slipped away without completing a health care directive, here’s a chance to get 2023 off to a strong start by checking that off your to-do list.
Winona Health Volunteers invite all community members to their free health care directive informational program on Tuesday, January 17, from 2-3 p.m. The program will be in the B.A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
The purpose of a health care directive is to allow people to stay in control of their care, even when they are unable to communicate. Everyone 18 years and older should complete a health care directive.
Joliene Olson, a Winona Health Volunteer, spent her career in health care and is one of the program facilitators. “I’m passionate about helping people complete their health care directive,” she said. “During my time as a nurse, while it didn’t happen often, I’d see how difficult things could be for families when their loved one didn’t have a health care directive. It can cause heartache and disagreement among family members during what is already a stressful time. Having your wishes on record is really a gift to your loved ones. If you take the first step – come to a program – we make the rest easy!”
Creating a health care directive does not require assistance from a lawyer, but when properly completed, a health care directive is a legal document to help ensure your wishes regarding your care are carried out.
Authorized forms for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin are available at these informational programs designed to answer questions and make the process easy.
The health care directive program is free and open to all, but RSVP is required by calling 507-457-4342.
