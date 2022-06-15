Most people do not anticipate losing their ability to communicate during an illness or health care emergency – especially young adults — but it happens.
This one-hour summer session on Tuesday, June 21, from 2-3 p.m., is an opportunity for recent high school grads and college students to take care of this important part of “adulting.” It’s also perfect for all adults who haven’t crossed it off their to-do list yet.
Having a health care directive ensures healthcare providers and family members know what care someone wants should they lose the ability to communicate. Everyone ages 18 years and older should complete a health care directive.
Winona Health Volunteers certified to help with health care directives offering this free informational program at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Creating a health care directive does not require assistance from a lawyer, but when properly completed, a health care directive is a legal document to help ensure your wishes regarding your care are carried out.
Authorized forms for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin are available at these informational programs designed to answer questions and make the process easy.
health care directive programs are free and open to all, but RSVP is required by calling 507-457-4342.
Please note: People must continue to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth when coming to Winona Health.
