In partnership with St. Charles Community Education, the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (SEMMCHRA) will be hosting an in-person Home Stretch class on Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in St. Charles. The class will be held at the St. Charles Elementary School. Pre-registration is required, and the class is being offered at no cost. Participants can register by visiting www.semmchra.org/home-ownership/homebuyer-education-classes/ and clicking on the March 4 class.
Home Stretch offers participants the opportunity to learn about the home-buying process from start to finish. The class covers budgeting, credit, securing a mortgage, making an offer, loan closing, and more. Participants will also be able to ask questions during the presentation as they learn about the home-buying process.
Many first-time homebuyer loan programs and down payment assistance programs require applicants to take homebuyer education. Participants who complete the one-day class will earn a completion certificate.
Whether you are trying to buy a home or just want to better understand the process, SEMMCHRA’s Home Stretch class can help.
For more information about Home Stretch, please contact Tressa Sauke at 651-565-2638, ext. 204, or at tsauke@semmchra.org. Information about all these programs can also be found at www.semmchra.org. This is an equal housing opportunity program.
