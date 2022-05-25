Let the Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (SEMMCHRA) help you achieve your dream of owning a home. Whether you are just starting to think about buying a home or applying for a mortgage, SEMMCHRA can help.
An important, but often overlooked, part of the home-buying process is attending a homebuyer education class. SEMMCHRA provides Home Stretch, an eight-hour homebuyer education class. Attending the class gives participants the opportunity to learn about the entire home-buying process from lenders, real estate agents, and housing counselors.
In some cases, completing a homebuyer education class is required by lenders before you can close on your home. Buying a home is the most expensive thing most people ever purchase. Be an informed, prepared buyer with Home Stretch.
Currently, all SEMMCHRA’s Home Stretch classes are being offered online. You can take the class from the comfort of your own home. It has never been easier to attend a workshop and all classes in June are free. SEMMCHRA’s entire Home Stretch schedule can be found at https://www.semmchra.org/home-ownership/homebuyer-education-classes.
For more information about any of SEMMCHRA’s homeownership programs, please contact the Self Sufficiency and Homeownership Coordinator Tressa Sauke at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org. Information about all these programs can also be found at www.semmchra.org. These are equal housing opportunity programs.
