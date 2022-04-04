For those who have a baby in their lives, it’s important to know what to do if the baby is choking or needs CPR. Anyone who will be caring for a baby should take a class in infant CPR — including parents and caregivers like grandparents or babysitters.
Now is a good time for people to learn infant CPR in the convenience and comfort of their own home with a laptop or other device. Winona Health’s next free one-hour infant CPR and choking class, led by Helen Bagshaw, CCRN, will be held virtually using Zoom, Tuesday, April 19, from 6-7 p.m.
Unintentional choking and suffocation are the leading causes of all injury deaths for infants under age one. This class will empower anyone who is a caregiver to an infant. Even experienced parents who have taken a course before should take a refresher class to be sure they are up to date on life-saving techniques.
The infant CPR and choking class is offered four times a year. Visit www.winonahealth.org/baby to sign up for the free April 19 class. Those who register will receive a zoom link shortly before the class begins.
There is also a helpful video on the Winona Health website: www.winonahealth.org/baby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.