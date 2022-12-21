Winona Health’s next free one-hour infant CPR and choking class, led by Helen Bagshaw, CCRN, will be on Tuesday, January 10, from 6-7 p.m. on the hospital third floor at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona.
Anyone who will be caring for a baby should take a class in infant CPR, including parents and other caregivers like grandparents or babysitters.
Unintentional choking and suffocation are the leading causes of all injury deaths for infants under age one. This class will empower anyone who is a caregiver to an infant. Even experienced parents who have taken a course before should take a refresher class to be sure they are up-to-date on lifesaving techniques.
To RSVP for the infant CPR and choking class, visit www.winonahealth.org/baby.
Masks covering the nose and mouth are required at Winona Health.
