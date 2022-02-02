Winona County Emergency Management and Public Health received over 4,000 KN95 masks from the state of Minnesota. The masks are free and available at the following locations, while supplies last:
• Winona County Public Health - Parkview Office, 825 Mankato Avenue, Winona
• La Crescent City Hall, 315 Main Street
• Goodview City Hall, 4140 Fifth Street
• Stockton City Hall, 8600 D Street
• Lewiston City Hall, 75 Rice Street
• St. Charles City Hall, 830 Whitewater Avenue
• St. Charles Library, 125 West 11th Street
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommend that people, both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated, continue to wear a well-fitted mask in some settings or situations. Masks should be worn in the following situations:
• Indoor businesses and public settings and crowded outdoor settings in areas with substantial or high transmission. Winona County fits the CDC’s definition for high transmission.
• If you are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
• If you live or frequently interact with someone who is immunocompromised, not fully vaccinated, or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
• Where you are in settings that pose a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection, such as schools, health care settings, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities.
MDH recommends wearing a high-quality mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19, including variants like Omicron. Examples of high-quality masks are N95 or KN95 masks, which are very good at blocking droplets. If you cannot get that type of mask, wear a well-fitting mask with at least two layers of tightly woven fabric. You can also layer a disposable mask under a cloth mask to increase effectiveness.
