Join the Fountain City Business and Community Group as we kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly movie night. All are welcome to attend this free showing of the movie “Elf,” and Santa will be available before the movie to visit with the kids.
Concessions will be available to purchase, and all proceeds will be used to help support future movie nights. The auditorium is located at 42 North Main Street in Fountain City. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Free movie nights are a collaborative effort by the Fountain City Business and Community Group and the Buffalo County Substance Abuse and Treatment Grant to provide drug-free and alcohol-free events in the community. Additional support is being provided by the Monarch Public House and the Fountain City Lions Club.
Chairs will be provided, but families may also bring blankets or additional chairs for comfortable seating during the event.
