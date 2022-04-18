The Winona Outdoor Collaborative, in partnership with the Statewide Health Initiative Program (SHIP), is excited to announce its upcoming Free Equipment Rental Day on May 1.
Throughout the day, the community is invited to participate in various forms of recreation across Winona. The collaborative will have three sites total, including Prairie Island for geocaching and paddling, Levee Park for slacklining and bouldering, and Bluffside Park (Holzinger Lodge) for youth mountain biking. Stop by any time between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to soak in the sun, enjoy time outside, and celebrate the springtime!
Anyone who stops at all three sites and participates in each form of recreation will be entered into the “Around Winona” raffle drawing for a chance to win some awesome prizes! Additionally, small snacks and water will be available at all program sites, courtesy of Kwik Trip.
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative seeks to promote inclusion and accessibility through community partnerships and educational programming directed at reducing barriers to outdoor recreation. The collaborative is thrilled to be partnering with SHIP to ensure the Winona community has equitable access to the outdoors without the added financial barriers often associated with recreation equipment.
The Free Equipment Rental Day is open to anyone and registration is not required. For more information about the event, head to the collaborative’s website at www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com/donate, or follow the collaborative on Instagram or Facebook @winonaoutdoorcollaborative.
