The next health care directive free informational program will be Tuesday, December 14, 2-3 p.m. at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Everyone ages 18 years and older should complete a health care directive. The primary purpose of a health care directive is to allow people to stay in control of their care, even if they lose the ability to communicate.
When properly completed, a health care directive is a legal document, but creating a health care directive does not require assistance from a lawyer.
Winona Health Volunteers who have been certified to facilitate health care directives will lead the program, provide authorized forms for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin and offer individuals assistance to make the process easier.
Health care directive programs are free and open to all, but RSVP is required. This in-person program may be limited to allow for social distancing. RSVP by calling 507-457-4342.
Please note: People must continue to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth when coming to Winona Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.