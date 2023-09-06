From: Winona County
In anticipation of the official operational opening of the new Winona County Jail later this fall, Sheriff Ron Ganrude will be opening the doors of the facility to welcome the public for free tours. This event will be held on Sunday, September 17, from 1-4 p.m, at the new county jail located at 203 West Third Street in Winona. This event is free of charge. In addition to the tours, the event will include an interactive display of the sheriff’s canine unit, SOAR Team, Mounted Posse, and Dive Team. Light refreshments will be served.
Plan to arrive between 1-3:30 p.m. on September 17 to take a tour and learn about the sheriff’s units on display. Volunteers will be stationed at the event with sign-up sheets for guests to sign up for a specific tour time. The first tour will start shortly after 1 p.m., and subsequent tours will follow in regular intervals of approximately every 10 minutes or so. Tour group size will range from 5-10 people. The last tour will start at 3:30 p.m. Each tour will last approximately 70-90 minutes, so please wear comfortable shoes. The tour will also be handicapped accessible.
The Sheriff’s Office, the County Attorney’s Office, and the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council are organizing this event for the public to tour the new jail. Members of the public will be taken on a guided tour with seven tour station stops in the new jail, including booking, administration, housing units, and the jail kitchen. There will be time for questions at each station and at the beginning and end of each tour. Each tour group of 5-10 people will be led by a volunteer guide.
Visitors can enjoy light refreshments while waiting for the tour or after they finish the tour and can also learn about the sheriff’s department teams on display in the parking lot located between the Jail and the Courthouse from 1-4 p.m. on September 17.
Tour guests can use free public parking along the streets in downtown Winona located near the Jail and the Courthouse. Parking will also be available in the parking lot by the County Office Building, the parking lot between the Courthouse and the Kensington Building, and the parking lot kitty corner to the downtown Fastenal building.
Please be aware that no backpacks, purses, messenger bags, or bags of any kind, as well as guns, knives, other dangerous weapons, and/or contraband, will be allowed inside the jail. Minnesota Statutes Section 641.165 forbids the introduction of dangerous weapons, controlled substances, and any intoxicating liquor or malt beverage in any jail.
Please leave these items in your car or at home before you arrive for the jail tour. In addition, guests will not be allowed to take photos or video photography inside the new jail.
Signs will direct tour guests to the starting location of the tour. Look for signs and tour volunteers to help you find where to go, sign up for a tour time, and to answer questions you may have.
