Free puppet-making class with Dr. Bob

Dr. Bob is offering free puppet-making classes for individuals ages 9-18 at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona. Parents are encouraged to join the class and participate in their child’s creation. We will be using a simple template to build a rod-style puppet. All materials are provided. There will be four separate sessions; students only need to sign up for one session. Classes are on June 14 or 28, July 12 or 26, and each session runs from noon to 3 p.m. Space is limited to 12 students per class so please reserve your spot through email goblinpony@yahoo.com or through Facebook messenger Doctor Bob’s puppets.
This activity is made possible through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
