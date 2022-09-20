A seminar hosted by Bluff View Estates featuring attorney Tom Krause with Southern Minnesota Regional Services (SMRLS) in Winona. Krause will address topics including what is a health care directive? How is that different from a power of attorney? Do I need one? This session will give you the nuts-and-bolts of both health care directives and powers of attorney – what they are, how to create them, how to use them, and how to revoke them.
Krause worked as a staff attorney and senior staff attorney for Iowa Legal Aid from 1982 to 1997. From 1997 to 2002, he represented individuals on disability claims at Social Security and in federal court. He has been with SMRLS since 2018 working on a variety of public benefits and elder law issues. The event is free and open to the public and will be held Thursday, September 29, at 9 a.m. in the Bluff View Estates theater room 825 Menard Road in Winona. Krause will have literature and be available to answer questions. Refreshments will be provided and tours of Bluff View will be available. For more information call Preston at 507-703-6300.
