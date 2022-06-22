The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is sponsoring a free Storytelling Workshop with Kevin Kling on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona. This event will be the kickoff to a monthly, Saturday morning “Storytelling Circle” at the WAC. Long ago, in the 1990s, there was a storytelling circle that was quite popular. Due to renewed interest in this social art form, the Sandbar Storytelling Festival is bringing it back in anticipation of their October festival. Kevin Kling is a dynamic storyteller, and he will help you improve your stories and tales. This event is free to the public, so please, come join us! For further information, email info@sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
As a reminder, Kling, known nationally for his humorous and heartwarming stories, will be joined by actress, composer, vocalist and accordionista Simone Perrin on Saturday, June 25, at the Saint Cecilia Theatre of Cotter High School. Tickets for this Sandbar Storytelling Festival fundraiser range from $20-$50 and are available at https://sandbar.eventbrite.com.
