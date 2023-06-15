Riverway Learning Community is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability; there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Riverway Learning Community at the Minnesota State College Campus Cafeteria, 1250 Homer Road Door J, in Winona. Meals will be provided on Tuesday through Thursday, June 20-22, June 27-29, July 11-13, July 18-20, and July 25-July 27. Breakfast will be served from 8:45-9:15 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. 