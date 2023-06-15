Riverway Learning Community is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability; there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Riverway Learning Community at the Minnesota State College Campus Cafeteria, 1250 Homer Road Door J, in Winona. Meals will be provided on Tuesday through Thursday, June 20-22, June 27-29, July 11-13, July 18-20, and July 25-July 27. Breakfast will be served from 8:45-9:15 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Latest News
- Winona County, WSU to host car seat safety clinic
- Free summer food service at Riverway
- U of M: Running and your health
- Winona woman greets identical triplet great-grandsons
- Local schools recognized for sustaining behavior program through pandemic
- Winona Masonic Lodge awards scholarships
- St. Paul’s food drive in Lewiston fills the altar
- Free hands-only CPR workshops June 24
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges: Threat, history of violence in Kingsbury case
- Winona removes benches from bus shelter
- What will legal weed mean for Winona?
- Police: Body of missing woman found; ex suspected of murder
- A tragic reminder of domestic violence’s impact
- Fentanyl: Poison that kills
- Police blotter
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
- Buswell, Earl
- Winona council weighs $45M+ police, fire options
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.