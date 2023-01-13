Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) will again be available free of charge to people of all ages and abilities with low to moderate incomes in the Winona area. VITA, a national program through the IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue, is sponsored locally by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota and a large group of dedicated volunteers who serve as greeters, appointment takers, and tax preparers. Space is graciously made available by Winona Volunteer Services, the city of St. Charles, and the La Crescent Public Library.
VITA is available to those meeting these established income limits, based on adjusted gross income plus untaxed investment income:
- Dependents (student working but a dependent for parents) — $30,000
- Single (no dependents) — $40,000
- Family size two (married couple or single with one dependent) — $50,000
- Family size three or more — $60,000
Preparers are unable to help farmers, rental-property owners, business owners who maintain inventory or have expenses exceeding $5,000, members of the clergy, or any taxpayers who have more than six stock transactions.
Preparations and procedures are in place to provide maximized safety for clients and volunteers. Masks must be worn during appointments. Client interaction will occur at a station equipped with an air-purification system. More instructions will be given at the time an appointment is made.
In Winona, VITA will be operating at the corner of Second and Laird Streets, next to Winona Volunteer Services. Beginning February 1 and running through April 15, appointments are available on the following days and times:
- Mondays — 4-7 p.m.
- Tuesdays and Wednesdays — 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m.
- Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In St. Charles, the location is in the Community Center, 830 Whitewater Avenue. Dates are February 9 through April 13. The first and third Thursday hours are 1-4 p.m., and second and fourth Thursday hours are 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Appointments taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 507-474-7202 to schedule an appointment. Phone is staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call only during that time. Interpreter assisted appointments are available, free of charge. Please call Project FINE at 507-452-4100 for more information and to schedule this option.
For more information, including a list of what you need to bring to an appointment, visit Catholic Charities website (www.ccsomn.org), or call 507-474-7202, beginning January 23.
