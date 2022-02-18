Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) will again be available free of charge to people of all ages with low to moderate incomes in the Winona area. VITA, a national program through the IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue, is sponsored locally by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota and a large group of dedicated volunteers who serve as greeters, appointment takers and tax preparers. Space was graciously made available by Winona Volunteer Services, the city of St. Charles and the La Crescent Public Library.
VITA is available to those meeting the established income limits.
Adjusted Gross Income plus untaxed investment income:
Dependents (student working but a dependent for parents) ------------$28,000
Single (no dependents) -----------------------------------------------------------$38,000
Family size 2 (married couple or single with one dependent) -----------$48,000
Family size 3 or more --------------------------------------------------------------$58,000
Preparers are unable to help farmers, rental property owners, business owners who maintain inventory or have expenses exceeding $5,000, members of the clergy, or any taxpayers who have more than six stock transactions.
Preparations and procedures are in place to provide maximized safety for clients and volunteers due to COVID-19. Masks must be worn when at the site. Client interaction will occur at a station equipped with a clear barrier for client-volunteer separation and an air purification system. More instructions will be given at the time an appointment is made.
In Winona, VITA will be operating at the corner of Second and Laird streets, next to Winona Volunteer Services. Beginning January 31 and running through April 13, appointments are available on Mondays, 4-7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon
In St. Charles, the location is at the Senior Center, 830 Whitewater Avenue. Dates are February 3-April 14. The first and third Thursdays’ hours are 4-7 p.m., second and fourth Thursdays are 1-4 p.m.
New hours will be available in La Crescent this year, located at the Public Library. Four Friday sessions on February 11, 18, 25 and March 4 from 9-12 are available for appointment.
Walk-in appointments are not available this year; you must schedule a time slot.
Appointments will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Call 507-474-7202 to schedule an appointment. Phone is staffed Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call only during that time.
For more information, including a list of what you need to bring to an appointment, visit Catholic Charities website www.ccsomn.org or call 507-474-7202 beginning January 24.
