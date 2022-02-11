The Winona Family YMCA and Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention are hosting a free Teen Night for 6-9th graders on Friday, February 25, from 8-9:30 p.m. at the YMCA, 902 Parks Avenue in Winona.
The event is free and open to the public, with registration requested for planning purposes. There will be pizza, snacks and beverages, introduction to weightlifting, games, activities, a movie and popcorn, basketball, volleyball, and prizes.
Register at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii.
“We are excited to partner with Winona County ASAP to host a fun and safe night for area teens,” said Becky Wisted, child watch coordinator. “At the Y, our focus is on creating welcoming and inclusive space, programs and services for all to enjoy, so this month we’re carving out time and space to focus on our younger community members.”
