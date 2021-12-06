When you, or someone you love, live alone, the Winona Health Volunteers’ free Telecare service can make things feel a little safer and less lonely.
“Those who live alone may sometimes feel isolated – especially as the weather changes and the days get shorter,” said Kris Walters, Volunteers manager. “Our Telecare volunteers offer a friendly check in by phone — every day, and they welcome new clients to sign up for this free service.”
Telecare is free to people of all ages who are disabled, elderly or live alone no matter where they receive healthcare services.
Here’s how the Winona Health Volunteers’ free Telecare service works:
•Every day, including weekends and holidays, Telecare volunteers call Telecare clients between 8 and 10 a.m.
•The phone call is a way for individuals who live alone to stay connected and hear at least one friendly voice on a daily basis.
•If a Telecare client is unable to answer their phone on scheduled day, the Telecare volunteer contacts the friend or relative the client has chosen as their contact person.
The Telecare program is also flexible. If a client is always with family on Sundays, they can ask not to be contacted Sundays, or if they know they will not be home for any reason, they simply let the Telecare volunteer know, and they will be taken off the call list for those dates.
“We are so grateful to our team of volunteers who ensure that every Telecare client gets a daily call to ensure they’re ok and see how they’re doing,” said Walters. “Especially these days, this phone call provides a little peace of mind to individuals who live alone and to their families.”
Winona Health Volunteers have provided this service every day since 1973.
For more information or to sign up to receive the Winona Health Volunteers’ free Telecare service, call the Winona Health volunteer office at 507.457.4342.
