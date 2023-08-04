On Friday, August 11, join us for a weeding event at the Winona State University Integrated Wellness Center (IWC) Native Plants Garden and Bioswales, next to the parking lot on Main and Mark streets. We will be working from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will meet at the table on the raised stage of the IWC Garden. Please bring a water bottle. Trowels, shovels, gloves, and treats will be provided. Rain date is Monday, August 14.
We want to make sure the new plantings survive by removing the weeds that try to compete with them. Your help is greatly appreciated. In the bioswales, we will work mainly on the edges, removing known weeds from the swales.
Join us. Work together with friends. Learn more about our newly planted garden. Offer suggestions for the remaining renewal of the IWC Garden.
If you have questions, please contact Nancy Reynolds, nreynold@hbci.com, 507-429-7120, or Amy Runck, arunck@winona.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.