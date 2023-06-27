On June 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers are encouraged to meet in front of Somsen Hall on the Winona State University campus to help Mark Kruse, our arborist, with the maintenance removal and cleanup of the vines on Somsen Hall. We will work mainly on clean-up and loading of what he has removed earlier in the week. Extra time can be spent in scraping the lower stonework on the west side of Somsen.
This event really helps Mark, since he's a one-man crew on this project, and Somsen's vine maintenance is a huge project. Let's give Mark some assistance.
Please bring a water bottle. Scrapers, rakes, and snacks will be provided. Hope to see you there.
If you have any questions, please contact Nancy Reynolds, nreynold@hbci.com, or Amy Runck, arunck@winona.edu.
