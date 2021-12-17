Friends of Winona Parks has partnered with the city of Winona through a grant to help save Winona’s ash trees and to plant new trees throughout our city.
This is a dollar-for-dollar match on the grant (up to $24,000 dollars). In the city of Winona, we have over 900 ash trees. Friends of Winona Parks treated over 200 in our city parks last spring and summer. As you can imagine, many of the ash trees in Winona will need replacing.
Donations may be made to the Winona Community Foundation and are tax deductible. Donations will be used to treat existing ash trees and to plant a variety of other types of trees in our parks. The matching funds will be used by the city for purchasing and planting trees throughout Winona. Thanks to the donations received this spring and summer, Friends of Winona Parks planted 15 large, ball and burlap trees in our parks. The new grant funds will be used to purchase smaller, bare root trees. The cost of these trees is signifiicantly less than that of more mature, ball and burlap trees. We therefore hope to plant over 325 trees with the grant funds. Please visit us at www.facebook.com/WinonaCF.
To contribute to this community effort at www.winonacf.org. Search “Friends of Winona Parks,” and consider donation. Checks may be made out to Winona Community Foundation, memo line: Friends of Winona Parks. Mail checks to 111 Riverfront Suite 2 East Annex, Winona, MN, 55987.
