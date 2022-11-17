The Fountain City Area Historical Society (FCAHS) is asking our members, friends, and family to help them with one of their major fundraisers again this year. We are planning our Christmas bake sale at the C-FC Holiday Fair on Saturday, December 3. We are looking for contributions of freshly made food items for the sale. Items can be brought to the Museum housed at 7 South Main Street in Fountain City from 2-4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, or you can call Sandy at 608-687-4879 and ask for a pick-up on Friday afternoon. Delivery is also accepted at the C-FC School Commons Area (our booth is located by the back door) on Saturday morning between 8-9 a.m. If you have any questions, please call Sandy at 608-687-4879. We will also be selling our new T-shirts and handmade postcards. We hope to see you all there and to personally thank you for your support and generosity.
