The Fountain City Area Historical Society would like to again thank our many members, families, and friends for their most generous donations, and also thanks to the people who purchased our baked goods at our hugely successful sale during the C-FC Holiday Fair. Your generosity is what keeps us in business. Just a reminder that we do have Fountain City T-shirts for sale that would make a nice Christmas present. Also, watch for our annual newsletter/membership drive in the coming days. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us!
