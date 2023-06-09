The 100-year-old, historical Fountain City auditorium is now the home of The Nook, our children's library, and an adult library in the former lunch room of the building. The adult library will be open on the honor system when the city hall is open, most Mondays through Thursdays during regular working hours. Please use the elevator in the new addition entrance. People are encouraged to take up to four books home at a time, which can be read in four weeks or less and returned anytime to get more. We have many wonderful mysteries, books about hunting, beading, quilting, fishing, etc., plus movies on DVDs.
The children's library, The Nook, will be open to visit on Monday evenings from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Children under the age of eight should be accompanied by an adult. They also can take four books for four weeks and return them sooner or in four weeks and get more. We have puzzles, games, and DVDs also available for your pleasure. Nancy Drew, American Girl, the Hardy Boys, Little House books, and many wonderful children's books are available to enjoy these long summer days. Use the front main entrance to enter the building.
On June 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., the library will host an open house. Refreshments will be served. Stop in and check out our Clifford the Big Red Dog and all the other adventures that are part of our library. Our purpose is to encourage a love of reading in our community. If you have any questions, please come to the open house.
