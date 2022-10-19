The FarmFest Lions Club of Fountain City would like to extend a sincere thank you for those that attended our chicken-que/bake sale in July and the volunteers who helped in the bakery, kitchen and chicken pit.  It was greatly appreciated.  Through your generosity the following organizations have received a donation from the FarmFest Lions Club: Cochrane-Fountain City FFA, Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Hill and Hollow Helping Hands 4-H, Fountain City Boy Scouts, Lions Foundation, Leader Dog, and the Diabetes Association. 