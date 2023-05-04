Homeowners and business owners in Winona County may qualify for financial assistance to repair or replace septic systems that are failing. Groundwater that provides Winona County residents with their drinking water tends to be more susceptible to contamination in areas where septic systems do not properly treat effluent and leak. In July 2022, the Winona County Board allocated $150,000 toward repair and replacement of failing septic systems.
Signs of a failing septic system include surfacing liquid sewage near the drainfield, sewage backup in the home, and slow-draining bathtubs.
The septic system repair funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis to residents in prioritized areas of the county. Please visit Winona County’s website to learn more and download an application: www.co.winona.mn.us/280/Septic-Systems. Received applications are evaluated monthly.
Funding for the Failing Septic System Infrastructure Repair/Replacement Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
