The Winona County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP), funded by the Minnesota Department of Health, focuses on making the healthy choice the possible choice in communities, schools, and worksites in Winona County. They partner with community organizations to implement changes that support opportunities for healthy behavior.
Mini-grants of up to $2,999 per application are available for projects that 1) increase opportunities for integration of walking or biking into daily routines for both recreation and transportation, and/or 2) increase access to healthy, affordable food in our communities.
The application for funding can be found at winonacountypartnership.com/downloads/. Applications are reviewed on a first-come basis while funding is available.
There is a 10 percent minimum match required for all mini-grants, which can be in-kind. Funds are received on a reimbursement basis and must be used to implement projects by May 31, 2022.
Due to funding guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, community organizations applying for funds are strongly recommended to read the application questions and then contact Winona SHIP to discuss their project idea prior to completing the application. Call 507-457-6419 or email kscott@co.winona.mn.us.
SHIP was created by the Minnesota Legislature in response to rapidly accelerating and costly chronic diseases. It works at the local level throughout Minnesota to create and expand opportunities for Minnesotans to be more physically active, eat healthier foods and live free from commercial tobacco use, the key ingredients to reducing preventable chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.
Through a comprehensive approach to local opportunities and challenges, SHIP strives to make healthy options more accessible for everyone who lives, works, learns and plays in Winona County.
To learn more about SHIP visit winonacountypartnership.com/.
