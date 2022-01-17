Fundraising for Local Charities

Gabby's Bar and 101.1 The River held a happy hour to raise funds for local charities. Scott Mlynczak (left center) and Brian George (right center) are pictured with owners Matt Hawkinson (left) and Cameron Hawkinson (right) of Gabby's Bar. The pair raised over $2,000 for the Winona Community Warming Center, which provides emergency shelter for area adults, 18 and older, experiencing homelessness.