The Winona Sheltering Network is raising funds to sponsor a family of Ukrainian refugees seeking to escape the war and resettle in Minnesota.
Dmytro, 33, lives near Kyiv with his 53-year-old mother and 19-year-old brother, who is developmentally disabled. After the war started, his brother stopped receiving the level of medical care he requires, and shortly after that, his mother became deeply depressed.
Determined to get out, Dmytro began sending cold-call emails to various U.S.-based organizations. One of his emails went to CatholicWorker.org, the website of the international Catholic Worker Movement. A Winona Sheltering Network volunteer, Jerry Windley-Daoust, manages the email for that website.
Jerry agreed to look for a sponsor for the family. Unfortunately, the all-volunteer Winona Sheltering Network was already maxed out supporting three dozen refugees. Several other Winona residents expressed interest in helping, but after meeting with Dmytro over Zoom, determined that it wasn’t a good fit.
With the help of a few other Winona Sheltering Network volunteers, Jerry kept looking for a sponsor. They focused their search on Minneapolis and Chicago; both of which have thriving Ukrainian communities, as well as plenty of job opportunities and medical care.
Unfortunately, after following dozens of leads, by mid-August it became clear that finding a sponsor was going to be tough, if not impossible.
Considering that reality, Jerry offered to sponsor Dmytro—with the understanding that he would have to fundraise the money needed for the family’s resettlement, and that he wouldn’t be able to be physically present to help with the resettlement.
In order to get the family here by Christmas, Jerry and the Winona Sheltering Network aim to raise at least $7,000 by mid-September, with a their ultimate fundraising goal being $10,000 - $15,000 to support the family with housing, groceries, medical care, and other necessities during their first three months.
To donate, visit winonashelter.org/ukr/ and use the Zeffy form or write a check payable to Winona Sheltering Network with “Ukrainian Resettlement Fund” on the memo line and mail it to Jerry Windley-Daoust, 664 Winona St., Winona, MN 55987.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.