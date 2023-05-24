The Whitewater Watershed Project has cost-share funding to help protect drinking water.
Residents of the Whitewater River Watershed may be eligible to receive cost-share funds for projects that help protect groundwater. Funding for these projects is available on a first-come, first-served basis until the end of 2024.
Well sealing
Landowners with abandoned wells in Whitewater River Watershed may qualify for financial assistance to seal unused wells. Old or unused wells can act like a drain that allows surface water runoff, contaminated water, or improperly disposed of waste a direct pathway into drinking water sources. When this happens, everyone’s drinking water is threatened. Additionally, unprotected, open wells pose a danger to children and small animals.
Landowners are eligible for 75% of the cost of sealing a well (up to $3,000). Wells must be properly sealed by Minnesota Department of Health licensed well contractors. Pre-approval is required, so please contact Sheila Harmes (507-457-6522) before contracting with a licensed well contractor.
Replacement of failing septic systems
Homeowners in the Whitewater River Watershed may qualify for financial assistance to repair or replace septic systems. Sewage surfacing near the drainfield, sewage backup in the home, or slow draining bathtubs are signs that a septic system is failing. Non-compliant septic systems threaten human health and the environment, because they do not thoroughly or properly treat wastewater before it enters groundwater or nearby streams.
Homeowners who meet USDA low-income thresholds may quality to receive 75% (up to $25,000) of the cost to replace or repair a septic system. Income thresholds are dependent on county and number of people in the household. For Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties the base low-income threshold is an adjusted income of $89,200, $71,500 and $69,900 respectively. Contact Sheila Harmes (507-457-6522) for an application.
One-year cover crop contracts
Farmers in Wabasha and Winona County portions of the Whitewater Watershed are now able to apply for one-year cover crop contracts. Payment rate is $40/acre for single species and $50/acre for multi-species mix (up to 50 acres). Contact your Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to learn more. Wabasha County SWCD (651-565-4673) Winona County SWCD (507-523-2171)
Funding for these projects is sponsored by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) through Minnesota’s Clean Water Funds. Clean Water Funds are used for water management activities that protect drinking water sources, Minnesota’s streams and lakes, and provide technical and financial cost-share for restoration and protection efforts. BWSR grants provide funding to local units of government to deliver soil and water conservation services to their communities.
