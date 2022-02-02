Funds raised for Winona food shelf

The Winona Edward Jones offices contributed $2,635 and 295 pounds of food items to Winona Volunteer Services as part of the 10 Days of Giving. We want to thank everyone for stopping in with donations and giving back to the Winona community.
